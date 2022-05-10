Ranveer Singh heartily praises Shah Rukh Khan: He made Indian entertainment what it is

Everyone loves Ranveer Singh! The actor is one of the most popular and versatile actors in the film industry. In his over a decade long career, Ranveer has delivered several impressive performances on the silver screen. He has earned praise and love for his acting prowess from fans and critics alike. Ranveer’s eccentric personality is loved by all his fans. He also maintains amazing relations with his co-stars in the industry. Recently, in an interview, he heartily praised Shah Rukh Khan.

In a chat with Film Companion, talking about SRK, Ranveer generously said that he is true greatness. He expressed that Shah Rukh is an absolute pioneer in Indian entertainment. He added that he is a king for a reason. He recalled how he joked the other day, “inhone jo mall banaya hai usmein hum apni dukaan chalaa rahe hai (We are running our shops in the mall he built)”. He expressed that it is the truth and he is the pioneer. “He has made Indian entertainment what it is,” he said. He added that be it award shows or live shows, he is the benchmark, the norm, and that he defines it.

Ranveer sweetly said that he really loves him and has a great amount of respect for him and that he cannot wait to see him back on screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey,

