Ranveer Singh as Heo Joon Jae, Katrina Kaif as Se Hwa; Legend of the Blue Sea featuring Bollywood stars

We can't help but imagine how our beloved Bollywood stars would have performed if they were to play the iconic characters in Legend of the Blue Sea. Here is a list of the actors who we think would be suitable for the iconic characters in the series

When we talk about Korean dramas, one of the many names that pop in our minds include Legend of the Blue Sea (2016) that received positive reviews from the audience upon its release. The series features Lee Min-Ho and Jun Ji-Hyun in the lead roles and its story chronicles around the love story of a mermaid and a con-man who face multiple hassles in their past life only to meet each other again in the present world.

Legend of the Blue Sea is still considered one of the best Korean drama series in current times. The impressive star cast and the heartwarming storyline are among the main reasons behind its popularity among the audience. Apart from the lead cast, it also features Lee Hee-Joon, Shin Hye-Sun, Shin Won-Ho, Lee Ji-Hoon, Na Young-Hee, Hwang Shin-Hye, and others in pivotal roles. The series has been a hit because of the dynamism in characters and the fresh storyline that has been adopted form historic Joseon legends of Korea which people can relate with easily.

As people say, originals can never be replaced and there is no denying this fact. However, we can’t help but imagine a few of the Bollywood celebs playing the lead characters in the series. So, we have re-imagined some of the B-town actors who could possibly fit the iconic characters of the popular series. We have found , , Ishaan Khatter, , and Ashutosh Rana to be perfect matches for some of the main characters in the popular series.

Here is Pinkvilla’s proposed cast of Legend of the Blue Sea featuring Bollywood stars.

Ranveer Singh as Heo Joon-Jae/Kim Dam-Ryung

The actor has already played the role of a con-man in movies like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Lootera. So, we feel Ranveer will perfectly step into Lee Min-Ho’s shoes who also happens to be a mischievous con-artist who is a good man at heart and eventually falls in love with a mermaid. He would also perfectly fit Dam-Ryung’s character as the kind-hearted Town Head.

Katrina Kaif as Shim Cheong/ Se-Hwa

Katrina has always mesmerized us with her stellar performances, grace, and perfection in all her movies. The actress would surely be a suitable match for Shim Cheong/ Se-Hwa’s character, a mermaid who eventually falls in love with a human being in both her past and present life.

Ishaan Khatter as Heo Chi-Hyun

Ishaan Khatter has already showcased his acting prowess in movies like Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak. The Khaali Peeli actor will surely fit in the role of Heo Joon-Jae’s stepbrother Heo Chi-Hyun who is initially shown to be a dutiful son but later on turns out to be the main antagonist!

Tabu as Kang Seo-Hee

Given that Tabu has played negative roles before, the talented actress would definitely fit in for the role of Kang Seo-Hee, a cunning woman who does not even bother to kill people when it comes to inheriting property and maintaining a luxurious life.

Ashutosh Rana as Ma Dae-Young/ Mr. Yang

Ashutosh Rana has played an antagonist in multiple movies. We find him perfectly fit for the role of Ma Dae-Young, a hit-man and a murderous criminal who is hired to kill the heir of a family by his lover (Kang Seo-Hee). Rana will also fit in Mr. Yang’s role, a selfish man, and a mermaid trafficker who knows nothing but only cunning deeds.

