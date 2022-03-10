Ranveer Singh is here to ‘rip it’ with his beefed-up physique; Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu hail him

Ranveer Singh is one of the hottest actors of Bollywood. He has been winning hearts with his performance and his crazy energy. The actor is currently in the headlines as the announcement of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar surfaced on the internet. We all know that Singh is a fitness freak and loves working out. But today, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of him flaunting his biceps and toned muscles as he works out in the gym.