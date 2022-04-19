Ranveer Singh on his distinctive character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Happy to present a completely new facet

Ranveer Singh is all over the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie happens to be a social drama and features the Bajirao Mastani actor in a quirky avatar. As fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie which has taken social media by storm. Interestingly, the trailer was launched at a grand event wherein Ranveer got candid about his role in the movie.

Talking to the media, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor called his character in Jayeshbhai Jordaar distinctive. He also emphasised that he does a lot of homework to get into the skin of the character and tries present something new to the table. “When you get a role, it is upon you how much you want to invest in it, and it is always been my endeavour to create distinctive roles. When a new character comes there should be a surprise element. I like that I am able to surprise my audience. Jayesh is a very distinctive character, and I am happy I got a chance to present a completely new facet,” Ranveer was quoted as saying and asserted that he is playing such a character for the first time in his career.

Interestingly, producer Maneesh Sharma had also revealed that he had pitched Ranveer’s name for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He stated that the script had left him amazed since the beginning as it had that quality. “I told Adi we should take the film to Ranveer, but he said he is busy and is working with the biggest directors in the country. But I insisted, so Ranveer heard the script, loved it and we are standing here today,” he added. Apart from Ranveer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will also star Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead. The movie will be hitting the screens on May 13.

