Ranveer Singh on his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar: ‘It’s a hilarious satire from a sensational new director’

His energy and aura remain unmatched, yes, we are talking about none other than Ranveer Singh. Over the years, the actor has gained a massive following owing to his outstanding personality. After winning hearts with his performance in Kabir Khan’s 83, Ranveer Singh is now coming back in a quirky avatar with his next Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Bankrolled by YRF, the movie has been one of the much-anticipated releases and will be hitting the screens on May 13 this year.

On March 15, Ranveer Singh conducted a Q&A session with his fans on social media handle and opened up on his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar when one of his followers asked for details on his upcoming projects. Urging his fans to watch the film, Ranveer said, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar!!! It’s a hilarious satire from a sensational new director and a stellar cast! Do watch!” Another fan asked him how does it feel to be a part of the entertainment industry for 11 years? Within no time, Ranveer said, “Amazing”, adding that he is grateful for it. “I’m very proud of my entertainment fraternity,” the ‘Gully Boy’ star further said.

Helmed by debutante Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is a social comedy and will mark Ranveer’s first collaboration with Shalini. In 2020, Ranveer had announced the wrap of the film with a post, “It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir… from ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ to “Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance. Divyang… You are a ball of love and positive energy. Thank you for making me your Jayesh,” he had written.

Apart from this, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

