Ranveer Singh on his journey in Bollywood: 10 years in and I feel like I'm only scratching the surface

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors of our industry currently. He has given us so many hits and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is one of the most bankable actors of BTown now. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released sports drama 83. Fans have loved his performance and everyone has been praising the film and him. Ranveer recently spoke his heart out in an interview with Anupama Chopra and opened up about his 10-year journey in the industry.

Comparing himself to where he started from where he is now, Ranveer Singh said, “I'm a different person now, I'm a different performer from where I started. I have evolved as an artist. I want different things now, I think differently, I approach my work differently. I guess I was struggling for three and a half, four years when I started out. I guess, I didn’t know but it was filling me up with angst. All those experiences, it was imaginably not easy and some really harsh lessons learnt along the way and I’m so grateful for that struggle because then now I have that much more value for my opportunities. And after Band Baaja Baaraat I was like ‘yeah man I know acting’. But as I went along and started working with people like Mr Bhansali, who breaks your boundaries and breaks you down so that you can be reborn again, that’s one of the things and then there are so many other experiences along the way.”

Ranveer Singh further continued, “at some point, 10 years down the line I realized that I don’t know anything. I'm scratching the surface of the potential. 10 years in and I feel like I'm only scratching the surface. There is no limit to this craft I have realized. There is no right or wrong way of doing things, there is no good or bad. Its art, its creativity and it's so infinite and that thought is exciting to me. That means there is a whole universe to explore. Its been a great 10 years, I have worked with the finest directors and I am so happy because Adi Chopra told me at the start of my career ‘when u work with a director u give them so much of urself that the next time they think of making a movie they shouldn’t be able to think it without you.’”

Well, Ranveer Singh definitely gives in his everything to a character and that is evident in each of his characters be it Kapil Dev in 83 or Khilji in Padmaavat. What do you have to say about Ranveer’s journey in Bollywood?

