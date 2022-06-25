Ranveer Singh on his OTT debut with Bear Grylls: Told Deepika Padukone my experiences as an actor are flat

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and promising actors in the film industry. Currently, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has been hitting headlines, and rightly so, as he is all set to make his debut in the OTT world with British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls. In 2021, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the actor will be teaming up with Bear Grylls, for an action-packed adventure. On Friday, the highly-anticipated trailer of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.

The trailer features Singh surviving in the wilderness with Bear Grylls as he tries to get hold of a special flower for his wife-actress Deepika Padukone. At the trailer launch event, the Simmba actor talked about his OTT debut and said that he felt his life had become the same, a bit of a flatline. Further, he added that he has worked for 12 years and has survived. "You keep doing movies, you attain success and you have AC in your house, car. You are shooting in an AC studio with a five-star director and then go back to sleep. You need to have new experiences. I was discussing with my baby (Deepika Padukone) that my experiences are flat. As an actor, you need to have different experiences so that you can improve. I was feeling I am getting into a comfort zone. When this offer came, I just grabbed it with both hands," Singh said.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Ranveer has many interesting movies in his pipeline. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. Next, he will star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Ranveer also has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan.

