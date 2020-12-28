Ranveer Singh is at his quirkiest best as he shares a BTS photo with Rohit Shetty from the sets of Cirkus

After Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty will be collaborating again for Cirkus. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

It has been two years since the and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba was released into the theatres. As the movie reached another milestone, the ones associated with it cherished some fond memories on social media. For instance, Ranveer himself shared a short video from the actioner on Instagram and penned a note for Rohit Shetty who directed the same. He also termed the filmmaker the ‘Undisputed King of Box Office’ and we definitely agree with him about it.

And yet again, the actor has shared a quirky BTS picture with Rohit Shetty but wait! This one’s not of Simmba but of their upcoming venture Cirkus. Ranveer is seen showing off his quirky side again as he gives an exclamatory expression and gesture while looking at the filmmaker on the sets. Rohit, on the other hand, is calm and composed as usual while he continues directing the crew for some work. One can also see the clapboard of the movie by their side.

Check out the post below:

Ranveer Singh has added a rather apt caption along with the same that reads, “Cirkus ke set pe Simmba 2 ki fielding!” For the unversed, Cirkus marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo. It also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actor also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined up in which he plays the role of Gujarati businessman. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of South actress Shalini Pandey.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

