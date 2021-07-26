Ranveer Singh holds back Shreyas Iyer on the football field; Shares a lovely PIC with ‘big brother’ MS Dhoni

On Sunday, superstar along with legendary cricketers MS Dhoni and Shreyas Iyer participated in a friendly football in Mumbai. Many people from the film fraternity including and Dino Morea are often seen on the football field for the love of support. Several images had come where Ranveer showered love upon his favorite sportsman MS Dhoni on the field. He took to Instagram and shared some of his fondest memories from the match. He shared a picture each with Shreyas Iyer and MS Dhoni with mighty entertaining captions.

Ranveer Singh in the first picture is holding Shreyas Iyer’s football jersey. He captioned the picture hilariously writing, “There was no other way to stop him”. In the second picture, Dhoni is sitting on the bench while Ranveer is sitting on the ground. He wrote in the caption, “Bade Bhai ke charnon”. Ranveer has always been a huge fan of the legend MSD. When Dhoni took retirement from international cricket, Ranveer penned a heartfelt tribute for him which read, “ I was about 22 years old, working as an assistant director. I took up this particular job only because the ad film featured the one & only MS Dhoni. I was overworked and underpaid, but I didn’t care- I just wanted to be in His presence.”

Take a look at the pictures:

Ranveer Singh’s note further read, “I was even injured at the time, but I worked through the pain in the hope that as a reward for my sincere efforts, I would be granted a chance to briefly meet MSD and maybe get a photo with him. When I finally met him, I was completely awestruck. He was so humble, so down-to-earth, full of grace, and exuded an unmistakable aura of kindness. My love, respect, and reverence for him grew even stronger.”

