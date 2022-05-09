Ranveer Singh on how he prepped for Jayeshbhai Jordaar role: I worked with diction coach for over a month

Ranveer Singh is an actor who is known for his impressive line of work and his dedication to getting into the skin of the characters he had played on screen. Interestingly, Ranveer is currently making the headlines for his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar wherein he will be playing the role of a Gujarati man. Clearly, it hasn’t been a cakewalk for Ranveer. And now the superstar has revealed how he had prepared for his role for Jayeshbhai Jordaar and said that director Divyang Thakkar, who hails from Gujarat, helped him to get into the skin of the character.

The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor revealed that he had also worked with a diction coach for over a month to ensure authenticity in this performance. “ The way Jayeshbhai speaks is typical to those who hail from heartland Gujarat. I had to speak exactly how their Hindi would sound like and it was a necessary and an important task,” Ranveer asserted. He also revealed that being surrounded by artists from the Gujarati theatre on sets, who were a part of the film, also helped him rehearse his scenes continuously. “This was an invaluable process for me to become Jayeshbhai,” he added.

Ranveer also stated that he is overwhelmed with the response to Jayeshbhai so far. Also starring Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani in the lead, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to hit the screens on May 13 this year. To note, the movie will mark Ranveer’s first collaboration with Shalini and their chemistry is already grabbing attention.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer