Ranveer Singh hugs his bodyguard before jetting off to London and we wish Deepika Padukone was present as well

Ranveer Singh was snapped at the airport last night and well, he sure did have all of our attention with this video right here, apart from his accessories, of course.

is definitely one of the wittiest and most entertaining actors in the whole of Bollywood, and he does manage to prove that every single time. However, one might have also noticed how there is this different, considerate side to him, where he acknowledges people around him, be it the paparazzi who constantly click his photos everywhere, or the fans who never get tired of going around him, in the wake of photos.

And well, this time around, what has caught our attention is this video of the actor from the airport as he was headed off to London. The actor seemed to be in a fun mood and so, he made it a point to treat his fans with a little something, and hence, he went on to wish a pap and clicked photos with him, sang happy birthday to him, and also hugged him, which we are sure made him feel good. And apart from that, the real reason he caught our attention is when he hugged his bodyguard before jetting off, and we really think should have been there to see him off as well, if nothing, for the PDA.

Check out Ranveer Singh's video right here:

Meanwhile, Ranveer is headed to London, as we hear, and will be heading to the Madame Tussauds in London, the announcement about which was made quite a long ago. How many of you are excited to see how does his statue turns out to be?

