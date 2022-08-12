Ranveer Singh hugs Saif Ali Khan & laughs with Kareena Kapoor at Laal Singh Chaddha screening; See PHOTO

Aamir Khan’s most awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha finally released in the theatres today and social media is filled with good words about the film. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Mona Singh and South star Naga Chaitanya. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks in the pivotal role. Last night the team of Laal Singh Chaddha held a special screening of the film for the Bollywood industry. The screening was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao and others.

Meanwhile, just a while ago, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories to share a few candid pictures from the screening. In one of the pictures, the Bajirao Mastani actor can be seen having a gala time with Aamir as he holds his hand while others watch them. In the second picture, they seem to have a serious conversation. In the third pic, he is seen laughing with Kiran Rao. Another picture showcased the 37-year-old actor hugging Saif Ali Khan while Kareena looked at them laughed out loud. In other two pictures as well, Saif and Ranveer seem to have a funny conversation as they are seen laughing together and hugging each other. In the following pic, Ranveer is seen hugging Aamir. Well, surely Ranveer had a gala time at the screening.

Have a look at Ranveer’s pictures:

The team of Laal Singh Chaddha organised a celebrity screening of the film on the eve of the release. The star-studded event was also attended by known faces like Kalki Koechlin, Randeep Hooda, Mukesh Chhabra, Kunal Kapoor, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Vijay Varma, Ira Khan, Rohit Saraf, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sushmita Sen, Atul Kulkarni, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Ramesh Taurani, Tisca Chopra, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Gowariker and many more.

Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for Laal Singh Chadda. The film released today, alongside another big film Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.