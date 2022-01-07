Ranveer Singh: I wake up in disbelief everyday till date that I am an actor

He is best known for his hard work and versatility, yes, we are talking about Ranveer Singh. The actor, who made his debut with Band Baaja Baraat, has given us a list of incredible performances over the years. He has gained success with his tireless efforts and dedication. Now, in a recent interview, Ranveer said he feels it is his duty to entertain people.

Ranveer told IANS, "I am really just in the process of exploring myself as a person. To do different characters and present different films that we as people can be proud of, I feel duty-bound to entertain people."

Reflecting on his journey, he said it has been an amazing 10 years and he has worked with the finest filmmakers who have taught him what it means to be an artiste. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor says he has learnt so much but still feels hungry. The actor intends to continue on this path and keep on exploring. He said, “I am living the dream. I wake up in disbelief everyday till date that I am an actor. I still can't get over it and I am grateful for the opportunities. I say a prayer of gratitude everyday, I recognise and value my opportunities.”

Talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in the movie. Ranveer also has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.