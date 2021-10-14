Ranveer Singh impresses contestant on show The Big Picture, turns Santa Klaus & gifts her THIS

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has won hearts with his acting performances, dedication and prodigious fashion style. But on COLORS' 'The Big Picture', he will win everyone's heart with his generosity on the first episode. Here the viewers will see the first contestant Karishma Toor, a police constable from Haryana, talking about her family and wishing to give them a better life. Midway in the conversation, she will reveal to the actor how she loves running. What followed was one of the cutest gestures by the actor.

Ranveer Singh takes note and, immediately after the quiz, presents her with a pair of running shoes. He even helps her put on the shoes by going down on his knee. Well, recently in a promo we saw how Ranveer fulfilled the wish of one of the female contestants on going for a chai date right there in the middle of the show. We bet these cute gestures of the actor has been winning hearts.

COLORS' 'The Big Picture' is India first visual-based quiz show that brings wholesome entertainment to your television's premieres on October 16, every weekend at 8 pm. With plenty of fun and excitement, the show promises both contestants and viewers to win big, every week and weekend too!

Meanwhile, in terms of movies, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

