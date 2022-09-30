Ranveer Singh in head-to-toe fuchsia pink dances with internet sensation Killi Paul; VIDEO
Ranveer Singh recently attended an event in Mumbai on Friday.
Ranveer Singh is all about charm and swag and there are no second thoughts about it. He made his debut in Bollywood with the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, and since then, he has never looked back. Ranveer has given some notable performances in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, and many more. But in addition to his acting prowess, Ranveer is known for his oddball fashion choices and frequently dons stylish attire.
Ranveer Singh recently attended an event in Mumbai on Friday, where he had a gala time with famous Tanzanian social media influencer Killi Paul, who is currently in India. Several inside videos of the actor from the event are doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, Ranveer and Killi are seen grooving together at the event. The actor grabbed everyone’s attention with his over-the-top outfit as he wore an-all fuchsia pink outfit, while Killi can be seen sporting his traditional outfit.
Check out Ranveer Singh and Killi Paul's video:
Meanwhile, on the work front, the Gunday actor was last seen in Divyang Thakkar's directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. Next, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. It is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023.
Ranveer will also reunite with Rohit Shetty in Cirkus co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. It is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 23 December 2022 and he will be seen playing a double role in the movie. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in director Shankar's next, which is the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Anniyan
