Ranveer Singh in head-to-toe fuchsia pink dances with internet sensation Killi Paul; VIDEO

Ranveer Singh is all about charm and swag and there are no second thoughts about it. He made his debut in Bollywood with the romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, and since then, he has never looked back. Ranveer has given some notable performances in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, and many more. But in addition to his acting prowess, Ranveer is known for his oddball fashion choices and frequently dons stylish attire.

Ranveer Singh recently attended an event in Mumbai on Friday, where he had a gala time with famous Tanzanian social media influencer Killi Paul, who is currently in India. Several inside videos of the actor from the event are doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, Ranveer and Killi are seen grooving together at the event. The actor grabbed everyone’s attention with his over-the-top outfit as he wore an-all fuchsia pink outfit, while Killi can be seen sporting his traditional outfit.