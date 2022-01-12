Ranveer Singh is inspired by Daniel Day-Lewis: It's my endeavour to create characters that are distinctive

Actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most sought after actors of the Hindi film industry. From Peshwa Bajirao I to Alauddin Khilji, the actor has umpteen unconventional roles under his kitty. Now, in a recent interaction with ANI, the Band Baaja Baaraat star revealed that he is massively inspired by the Hollywood actor Daniel Day-Lewis. Hailing him as a ‘chameleon’, Singh shared that he aspired to become like the three-time Oscar-winning artist.

During the interaction, Ranveer said, "It's my endeavour to create characters that are distinctive and different from each other because growing up as an aspiring actor I felt most fascinated with those actors who are able to show a wide range in their repertoire, who are able to transform themselves, who can be shape-shifters, chameleons like Daniel Day-Lewis. You see one film of one person and see the other film - it's like two different people that used to blow my mind. So I endeavour to be that way, I aspire to be that way."

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh will star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Apart from this, the actor has already kick-started his upcoming quirky romantic love story, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the upcoming movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone feels hubby Ranveer Singh is a ‘new human being every 6 months’; Here’s why