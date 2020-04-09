Ranveer Singh interrupts Boman Irani & Johnny Lever's Instagram Live; reveals what he's upto with Deepika

Ranveer Singh made a surprise appearance on Boman Irani's Instagram Live session with Johnny Lever. Check it out below.

and , like the rest of us, are also home bound. From cooking up a storm to working out together, Ranveer and Deepika have been keeping their fans hooked to their social media accounts. It is but natural that the couple have more time than ever on their hands and are spending a considerable amount on social media. So, it came as no surprise that Ranveer made a surprise appearance on Boman Irani's Instagram Live session with Johnny Lever a few days ago.

The two insanely talented actors were on an Instagram Live session talking various things including how they are spending their quarantine time. That's when Ranveer stormed into the live session and revealed what he's up to at home. Dropping his comment, Ranveer revealed, "Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny Sir." (sic) This was shared by Ranveer and Deepika's fan club on Twitter.

Check out the post below:

Ranveer left a comment on Boman Irani’s live with Johny Lever #deepveer

(tfs @RanveersNour ) Ranveer: Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny sir !!! (I am helping my wife Johnny sir !!!) pic.twitter.com/SQIFHzmaas — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) April 7, 2020

Thanks to these fan clubs, we often get a glimpse of unseen photos and videos of celebrities. Just yesterday, Ranveer shared an adorable caricature of himself and Deepika. "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai @deepikapadukone," Ranveer captioned the photo which shows a fatter version of Ranveer and Deepika with an apron. Take a look at his photo:

What do you think of Ranveer and Deepika's social media presence during this lockdown? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

