Ranveer Singh introduces Jayeshbhai Jordaar in a super fun video; Theatrical release on 13 May
After making his presence felt on the big screen with Kabir Khan's 83 in December, Ranveer Singh is returning to entertain us with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor took to social media to drop a special announcement on Thursday. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey and it has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year.
Making the announcement, Ranveer wrote, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."
Check it out:
While Jayeshbhai Jordaar was set to release in February this year, it was pushed owing to the Omicron scare. With Maharashtra now relaxing restrictions and theatres being allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity, several big ticket Bollywood films have lined up for releases. Produced by Maneesh Sharma, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will now release on 13 May, 2022.
