Ranveer Singh introduces Jayeshbhai Jordaar in a super fun video; Theatrical release on 13 May

After making his presence felt on the big screen with Kabir Khan's 83 in December, Ranveer Singh is returning to entertain us with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor took to social media to drop a special announcement on Thursday. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey and it has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. 

Making the announcement, Ranveer wrote, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May." 

YRF also dropped the announcement and tweeted, "Saare heroes ek taraf, aur #JayeshbhaiJordaar ek taraf! Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May." 

Check it out: 

Ranveer is eager for pan Indian audiences, across age-groups, to see this film because he feels Jayeshbhai Jordaar will touch the hearts of everyone with its inspiring story. Talking about his character, Ranveer said, "Jayesh is not your typical larger than life hero but what he does in the course of the story is heroic. And that is something I was attracted to. He evolves into a hero and what he pulls off is remarkable and truly super. He is a superhero of a very unconventional type." 

While Jayeshbhai Jordaar was set to release in February this year, it was pushed owing to the Omicron scare. With Maharashtra now relaxing restrictions and theatres being allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity, several big ticket Bollywood films have lined up for releases. Produced by Maneesh Sharma, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will now release on 13 May, 2022. 

