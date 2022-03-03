Ranveer Singh introduces Jayeshbhai Jordaar in a super fun video; Theatrical release on 13 May.

After making his presence felt on the big screen with Kabir Khan's 83 in December, Ranveer Singh is returning to entertain us with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor took to social media to drop a special announcement on Thursday. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey and it has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Making the announcement, Ranveer wrote, "Naam hai JAYESHBHAI…Aur kaam hai JORDAAR !!! Chegg out the date announcement video Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."

YRF also dropped the announcement and tweeted, "Saare heroes ek taraf, aur #JayeshbhaiJordaar ek taraf! Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May."

Check it out: