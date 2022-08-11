Ranveer Singh, Irfan Pathan get playful at Laal Singh Chaddha premiere, enjoy foosball with Fatima Sana Shaikh

It is a big day for Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and the entire Laal Singh Chaddha team as their labour of love is finally out in the theatre. Social media is filled with good words about the film. Last night the team held a special screening of the film for the Bollywood industry. The screening was attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and others. Well, it was also attended by a couple of Indian cricketers. Irfan Pathan took to his social media handle to share a video from last night where we can see them having fun.

In the video, Ranveer Singh meets and hugs Irfan Pathan and then gets into a game of table football. Both Irfan and Ranveer are standing on one side of the table and Fatima Sana Shaikh is standing on the other side. She too looks engrossed in the game. Aamir Khan greets them and can be seen moving ahead to meet other people while his daughter Ira Khan is taking pictures on her phone. Sharing this video, Irfan wrote, “Had fun watching the movie #laalsinghchaddha Laal will make you fall in love with his goodness. Aamir khan as always has played the character with Perfection. Well done @aamirkhanproductions on such a feel good movie. By the way @ranveersingh score ke baare mein baat Kare ya jaane de?? warna Dangal hoga;) @fatimasanashaikh @yusuf_pathan.”

Click HERE to watch the video:

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has released today. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. The film will see a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: 5 ways Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's movie aptly desi-fied Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump