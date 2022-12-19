Ranveer Singh is bursting with pride as his ‘trophy’ Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World cup trophy; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is making us all proud as she was chosen to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy alongside Iker Casillas before the final match on Sunday. Pictures of the actor and the former Spanish goalkeeper have been going viral since last night. Fans are gushing over Deepika and her looks. Well, one of her biggest admirers and husband, Ranveer Singh was also present at the stadium. He took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of his wife unveiling the trophy and his excitement to witness this epic moment was obvious from his stories. Ranveer Singh shares videos of Deepika Padukone unveiling FIFA World Cup trophy

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh in his first story shared the video of the stadium and the big screen wherein we can see Deepika Padukone unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy. Sharing this story, Ranveer wrote, “Bursting with pride. That’s my baby.” In the next story too the video continues and we can hear Ranveer shouting, ‘love you Deepu!’. He also wrote, “Just check her out! Sparkling on the world’s biggest stage!” The next story had him saying, ‘world cup trophy ke sath meri trophy’. He also shared a video of him hugging Deepika as they witness the final winning moment together. Check out the stories:

Deepika Padukone’s Work Front In just a few days, Padukone will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film Cirkus which is slated to hit the theatres on December 23. Padukone will next feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action film Pathaan. Later, in 2023, she will star opposite Prabhas in an as-yet-untitled film from filmmaker Nag Ashwin. In 2024, she will also star in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer Singh’s Work Front Singh, in his next, is slated to star in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Later, he will be seen in the film Takht.

ALSO READ: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan looks intense in new still from the film; Fans request makers to release first song