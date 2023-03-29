Ranveer Singh is dancing with Deepika Padukone in Abu Dhabi but it has a major twist; WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two are always grabbing all the limelight for their flamboyant personalities and social media PDA. It was only yesterday that we got our hands on a clip that came straight from inside a recently held Sports Honour Awards. This was attended by the gorgeous couple and in the clip, we saw how the actor was flirting with his wife. Today, we got our hands on yet another clip where the Gunday star is seen dancing with a hologram image of his wife.

Ranveer Singh dances with Deepika Padukone’s hologram image

In the clip which is going viral on social media, we can see Ranveer Singh present at the Bollywood Superstar’s exhibition, which is being held at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi. He is seen standing in a room wherein a clip of his wife Deepika Padukone dancing to her song ‘Mohe rang do laal’ from Bajirao Mastani is being played on the screen. Ranveer can be seen matching steps with his lovely wife live in the room which is being projected on the screen. In the background, we can hear people laughing and Ranveer too can be seen enjoying himself.

Check out the video:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. She has an exciting lineup of films ahead including Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Project K, and The Intern remake.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

