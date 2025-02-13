Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone’s biggest hype man and his ‘Wow’ reaction to her latest PICS in black proves it

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make for one of the power couples in Bollywood. They never fail to express their love and support for each other on social media. Their PDA always sets major couple goals for their fans. This time was no different as Ranveer once again proved that he is Deepika’s biggest hype man. He had a ‘Wow’ reaction to her latest pictures in a black outfit.

On February 13, 2025, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared a few shots from her recent photoshoot at an international event. She looked absolutely stunning in a black gown paired with an elegant necklace and earrings. Her makeup was on point, and her hair was styled in a sleek bun.

Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop gushing over Deepika’s look. Appreciating her, he wrote, “Wow. Dead,” accompanied by a melting face emoji.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s post and Ranveer Singh’s reaction:

Netizens also showered Deepika Padukone’s look with a lot of love. One person said, “Mother is mothering,” while another wrote, “Queen is back.”

A user stated, “What beauty and grace. Simply magical,” and another comment read, “How divine the motherhood is. It just changes your entire physical appearance yet you outshine so beautifully embracing it. Women are magic.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Earlier, Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at designer Sabyasachi’s show, which celebrated his 25th anniversary. This marked the actress’ first show after the birth of her and Ranveer Singh’s daughter, Dua. Deepika donned an all-white look featuring a shirt and pants with a trench coat.

Deepika had been on a break since her daughter’s arrival. She stayed away from public appearances for a while and offered a peek into her parenting journey on social media. Now that she is back to work, her fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of her next movie.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been shooting for his upcoming movie with Uri director Aditya Dhar. It is titled Dhurandhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.