Ranveer Singh is 'greenest flag', says Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director Karan Johar; 'He called me at one point...'

After taking a brief hiatus from directing movies, Karan Johar returned with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic comedy film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt came as a breath of fresh air. While Alia's Rani challenged patriarchy, Singh's Rocky broke stereotypes like a boss. While talking about Ranveer's Kathak dance sequence in the movie, Karan Johar said he is 'the greenest flag' and opened up about his call with the Dhurandhar actor.

While talking to Lilly Singh on her YouTube channel, Karan Johar revealed if Ranveer Singh was worried about the audience's perception of watching him do Kathak on Dola Re Dola with Tota Roy Chowdhury. Speaking his mind, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director stated, "Ranveer is the greenest flag that you will find," adding that he just got into the skin of his character Rocky Randhawa like a bonafide movie star.

Sharing more about the star's reaction to learning the dance form to ace the sequence, KJo stated that the Band Baaja Baaraat debutant trained for a month and a half for that sequence. "He called me at one point and said, "Look, I don't think I have this Kathak bone in my body, but I'm gonna give it all," recalled Karan.

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director stated that Ranveer Singh not only did it, but he aced the dance scene in front of around 500 people on that set. He admitted that both Ranveer and Tota are non-dancers who are not classically trained. But after being trained by Vaibhavi Merchant, they had the grace, and he did it like a professional. According to Johar, there was not a question asked. "There was not a doubt in anyone's mind that is, 'Am I coming across like a leading man?'. He was amazing," concluded the filmmaker.

In the same interview, Karan also spoke about his debut movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He admitted "there was a kind of latent hypocrisy" in Shah Rukh Khan's character, Rahul. The director-producer also recalled being scolded by Shabana Azmi after she watched the movie.

