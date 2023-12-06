Ranveer Singh is immersed in football match as he arrives at Mumbai airport; slays casual fashion: VIDEO

Ranveer Singh is a cynosure to be reckoned with, thanks to his amazing on-screen and off-screen charisma. On various occasions, the actor effortlessly makes it to the headlines. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star was spotted at the airport as he was fully engrossed in a football match after attending the screening of The Archies .

Ranveer Singh is taken over by ongoing football fever

A while back, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Ranveer Singh was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. In a pap video, the actor was seen fully taken over by the ongoing football match fever. The actor was seen enjoying the match on his mobile phone while he was requested by the paps to come forward for the pictures.

Acknowledging the pap requests, Ranveer came forward and removed his eyewear to give a glimpse of him. While completely engrossed in the match, the actor headed towards the security check. After the check, the actor turned back for the paps.

Take a look:

Keeping his styling game on point, the actor kept it casual in an all-black outfit. He was seen in a loose black t-shirt paired with matching track pants, a super cool hat, and white socks and clogs. In addition to this, he also opted for a mask and stylish eyewear.

The actor, who is much recognized for his passion for the sport, had also attended Premier League games between Fulham and Manchester City earlier this year, as well as Leicester City vs. Everton.

Diving into Ranveer Singh's exciting lineup of projects

Speaking of the actor’s work, he had received much appreciation for his last stint in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The duo was seen essaying the titular roles in Bollywood's quintessential romantic drama.

After their last successful venture, the duo is rumored to join forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra.

Furthermore, the actor has an exciting line-up of projects, which includes hit-maker Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again from the cop universe.

The film boasts an ensemble cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and more.

Moreover, the actor will also be seen in the Farhan Akhtar-helmed film Don 3. The first-look poster has already left fans excited about the third installment in the Don franchise.

