Ranveer Singh is 'touched' with outpouring of love after playing Rocky in RRKPK: 'Beyond my imagination'

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar's directorial has been showered with immense love and praise since its release. Apart from the captivating love story, each character received love from fans. Now, Ranveer Singh has expressed his happiness as he is "touched" by all the outpouring of love after playing the role of Rocky in the film.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh said that all the love and praise coming his way for playing the role of Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is beyond his imagination. His portrayal of Rocky, an energetic Punjabi man, who falls for Alia Bhatt’s character, a Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee, has been praised by critics and hailed as one of his finest performances.

In a statement, Ranveer said, "I’m touched and overwhelmed with this outpouring of love. It is beyond my imagination. People are laughing, crying and cheering for Rocky in the halls."

He further added, "I’ve witnessed it first hand and it is so heartening to see. The kind of unanimously emotional and effusive reactions that are pouring in have filled me with immense joy. It’s a special one. My heart is glowing with gratitude today."

On August 2, a cheerful Ranveer posted a photo with his 93-year-old maternal grandfather. In the picture, his grandfather can be seen in a Team Rocky T-shirt and grooved to the classic song “Jhumka gira re” which inspired the track "What Jhumka" with Ranveer.

In the video, Ranveer's grandfather can be heard saying "Tikki chhodo tequila lao." On the other hand, the actor captioned the video, "Nana is peak peak Rocky-ism... 93 and Rock(y)ing."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolves around two families - the Randhawas and the Chatterjees. The love story of Rocky Randhawa takes shape while dealing with family issues from both sides. The cast of the film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi along with Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly.

