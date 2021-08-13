Ranveer Singh & Janhvi Kapoor dance their hearts out at Shrey Singhal’s pre wedding celebration; See VIDEOS

marked his presence at Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding party in Delhi. The actor brought the house down with his energetic dance moves and also turned host for the celebration. Janhvi Kapoor also performed on the show with utmost enthusiasm. Both Ranveer and Janhvi were joined by Vaani Kapoor & Badshah for the celebration.

Superstar Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing lovely formal attires as he performed with utter enthusiasm at the pre-wedding celebration. He and the groom Shrey Singhal matched steps to songs such as Dil Dhadakne Do's Gallan Goodiyaan, Padmaavat's Khalibali, and Jigar Da Tukda from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, among others. Janhvi Kapoor also danced on several songs including Genda Phool and Panghat from her horror-comedy film ‘Roohi’.

Take a look at the videos:

#JanhviKapoor sets the stage on fire at Shrey Singhal's pre wedding celebration. pic.twitter.com/M9R7lvTSv0 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 13, 2021

'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' #RanveerSingh dances his heart out at Shrey Singhal's pre wedding celebration pic.twitter.com/v994jVBAOn — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 13, 2021

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has several films in the pipeline including Sooryavanshi where he is reprising his much-loved character ‘Simmba’. The film has been indefinitely pushed from the release track considering the makers had to delay the film twice owing to theaters being shut due to the pandemic. Ranveer is also playing the role of maverick Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in ‘83’. The film is directed by Kabir Khan who has previously made blockbusters with including ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

Ranveer has finished shooting for another Rohit Shetty film titled ‘Cirkus’, where he will be acting alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Janhvi Kapoor has several films in the pipeline including Good Luck Jerry, for which she has finished production. Janhvi has recently started shooting for Mili, which is the remake of the Malayalam survival thriller ‘Helen’.

