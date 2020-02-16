Ranveer Singh on Kabir Khan's '83: It is a responsibility on me to deliver something that makes the nation pro

Ranveer Singh says Kabir Khan's '83 is a responsibility on him to deliver something that makes the nation proud.

is gearing up for his most ambitious project '83. The Kabir Khan directorial gets him into the shoes of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and gives him the opportunity to recreate the iconic 1983 Cricket World Cup match between India and West Indies where team India took away the prestigious trophy. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, the man who is credited for India's big win. It is not only Kapil Dev's looks that the actor has successfully pulled off but also his Natraj pose that he has nailed.

Speaking to E-Times, Ranveer revealed that he sees '83 as responsibility for himself, director Kabir Khan and the entire team of 83 as it has a nostalgia element attached to it and it is his duty to give the nation something that makes them proud. Ranveer Singh is known for putting his heart into his performances. Be it Khilji from Padmaavat or Murad from Gully Boy for which he recently won the Filmfare Best Actor Award. The same is expected out of Ranveer for '83 as well and fans are looking forward to it.

Ranveer also spoke about his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar and lauded the young director Divyang Thakkar. Ranveer plays the role of a Gujju Bhai in the film and says that it carries new and fresh energy. Meanwhile, Ranveer will also be seen playing Dara Shikoh in 's magnum opus Takht where he will be seen locking horns with Vicky Kaushal who plays his brother Aurangzeb. The film boasts of a megastar cast which includes , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

