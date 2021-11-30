Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar: Check out Kabir Khan's recreated team in 83
Kabir Khan's much awaited 83 trailer is here and it has already taken social media by storm. The trailer perfectly encapsulates the underdog journey of team India back in 1983 during the cricket world cup. India historic cricket journey is being headlined by Ranveer Singh in the sports drama as he plays Kapil Dev.
The filmmaker, who has delivered several hits in the past, has created the Indian cricket team of 1983 on the silver screen. After months of look tests, Kabir Khan and his team carefully picked the cast. Not just Ranveer Singh and co, but the director also was meticulous enough in casting the opponent players.
So as you gear up for the release of 83 on a big screen, we've put together a list of which actor will be bringing to life which Indian cricketer on the big screen. Take a look:
Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev
Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar
Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani
Chirag Patil as dad Sandip Patil
Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma
Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri
Jiiva as K Shrikanth
Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath
Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny
Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad
Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal
Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar
Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu
R Badree as Sunil Valson
Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia
Pankaj Triipathi as PR Man Singh
