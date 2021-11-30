Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar: Check out Kabir Khan's recreated team in 83.

Kabir Khan's much awaited 83 trailer is here and it has already taken social media by storm. The trailer perfectly encapsulates the underdog journey of team India back in 1983 during the cricket world cup. India historic cricket journey is being headlined by Ranveer Singh in the sports drama as he plays Kapil Dev.

The filmmaker, who has delivered several hits in the past, has created the Indian cricket team of 1983 on the silver screen. After months of look tests, Kabir Khan and his team carefully picked the cast. Not just Ranveer Singh and co, but the director also was meticulous enough in casting the opponent players.

So as you gear up for the release of 83 on a big screen, we've put together a list of which actor will be bringing to life which Indian cricketer on the big screen. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev

Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar

Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani

Chirag Patil as dad Sandip Patil

Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri

Jiiva as K Shrikanth

Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny

Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad

Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal

Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar

Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu

R Badree as Sunil Valson

Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia

Pankaj Triipathi as PR Man Singh

What are you most looking forward to in 83? Let us know in the comments below.

