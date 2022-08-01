Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar & Dharmendra are all smiles in UNSEEN pics from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set

Ever since the makers announced the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, it created a buzz in the town. Karan Johar's film is one of the most anticipated films currently. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in key roles and it marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy. For those unaware, Karan is returning to the director’s chair with this film after 6 years. Now, some new unseen photos from the sets of the movies are making rounds on the Internet. Let's have a look.

A fellow actor Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir shared some sweet selfies featuring Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Dharmendra as she made a cameo in the movie. They all smiled for the camera and looked happy. While sharing the photos, she wrote, "A very sweet Cameo in #rockyaurranikipremkahani with this fabulous team #movies #bollywood #cameo #actor #lights #camera #action". Fans also dropped sweet comments in the comment section.

Check photos here:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Earlier, Karan Johar officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"

He further added, "Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023."

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol, son Aryaman visit Dharmendra on last day of his shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; PICS