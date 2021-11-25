Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar ooze winter style vibes in Delhi with Millind Gaba in an unseen pic

Over the past few weeks, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in New Delhi. While shooting for the family drama in New Delhi, photos and videos of Alia and Ranveer often take over the internet. And now, a photo of Ranveer and director of the film, Karan Johar is going viral on social media and it also features Punjabi singer Millind Gaba. Since the shoot is going on in the New Delhi area, Ranveer and Karan have been putting on their best winter attire on display.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Millind shared a photo with Ranveer and Karan while posing in New Delhi. While sharing the photo, Millind also praised the 83 star and the filmmaker. In the photo, Ranveer is seen wrapped up in a woollen checkered shawl to protect himself from Delhi winters. On the other hand, Karan could be seen sporting a black and yellow hoodie with matching track pants and oversized shades. The actor-director duo smiled and posed with the singer in a stylish way.

A day back, a photo featuring Alia, Karan and Ranveer on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also had gone viral on social media. Not just this, last evening, Ranveer and Alia also took a break from the shooting of their film and headed to attend AP Dhillon's concert in Gurgaon. The video of the two grooving to the music of the singer amid security has gone viral on social media.

Talking about the film, Ranveer and Alia will be seen as lovers in the film that is being directed by Karan Johar. The film is helmed by Karan and will also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

