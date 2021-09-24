Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & more: Celebs who recently bought new pair of swanky wheels

Bollywood actors love their luxurious buys. They work hard in films, but they make sure to treat themselves with things they love. From going on holidays to exotic locations to buying limited-edition, highly-priced cars, they know how to spend their hard-earned money well. Speaking of cars, it is no secret that actors love owning the most stylish, grand, and luxurious pair of wheels in town. This year, many actors added to their collection of swanky cars by buying some of the most raved-about cars.

From Ranveer Singh’s Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule to Kareena Kapoor and ’s Mercedes- AMG G63, let’s look at some of the recent swanky pair of wheels bought by Bollywood actors.

Arjun Kapoor bought not one but two luxurious cars this year. The actor reportedly purchased a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV worth Rs. 2.43 crores earlier in September. A few months back, Arjun had bought the Land Rover Defender worth Rs. 1 crore.

Kriti Sanon

A few days back, Kriti Sanon bought a new black coloured swanky Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. Kriti’s new ride costs a bomb and it is reported that the showroom price of the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 is around Rs. 2.43 crore.

Kartik Aaryan

After recovering from COVID-19, Kartik Aaryan gifted himself a Lamborghini Urus that cost a whopping 4.5 crores. Rumours were abuzz that he also paid an additional 50 lakh rupees to have it flown to Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor has a collection of luxurious cars and this year, the actor added another one to his list which is the stunning BMW X7 reportedly priced at Rs. 90 lakhs.

Kareena and Saif

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most stylish couples in B-Town. They too purchased a swanky car this year which is the all-new Mercedes- AMG G63 which costs ₹2 crores.

Anil Kapoor

‘Jhakaas’ Anil Kapoor reportedly gifted wife Sunita Kapoor with a Mercedes on the occasion of her 56th birthday. A deep black Mercedes Benz GLS which currently costs around Rs 1 crore was spotted in the actor’s garage.

Vicky Kaushal

Lately, Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal has been riding high on success. A few weeks back, he bought the Jaguar Land Rover worth Rs. And posted a picture on Instagram as well.

Ranveer Singh is another Bollywood star who bought himself a swanky car this year. In May, Singh reportedly purchased a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition worth ₹3.43 crore (ex-showroom).

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is the owner of the Mercedes G-Wagon G350d which reportedly costs Rs. 1.3 crores. The car is a sharp combination of versatility and luxury at the same time.

