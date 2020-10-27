Ranveer Singh keeps it stylish in funky pajamas and tee as he raps on his way to airport; See PHOTOS & video

Ranveer Singh was snapped as he headed out of the city early this morning. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star kept it casual and rapped to his favourite songs while walking towards the airport gate.

Actor is among the stars who have a very distinct sense of style and fans love to take cues from his looks. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar star is fond of rap music and often when he steps out, he carries his speaker with him to listen to music all on the go. Speaking of this, on Tuesday morning, Ranveer jetted out of the city and was snapped at the airport. The Gully Boy star was seen in a jovial and charged up mood as he geared up to head out of the city after a bit.

In the photos, Ranveer is seen clad in a black tee with matching shoes and a cap. However, it was his funky printed pajamas that caught our attention. The actor teamed it up with matching black shoes. Ranveer is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses with a black coloured mask. The actor could be seen walking to the airport gate with his speaker in his hand and his favourite tracks playing on it.

As Ranveer walked towards the gate, he is seen rapping with the song and indulging in pleasantries with the paparazzi. From wishing them Good morning to rapping for them, Ranveer began his morning on a happy note as he jetted off from Mumbai.

Take a look at the photos and video:

Meanwhile, off late, the actor has resumed work and has been spotted a couple of times in the city for the same. On the work front, recently, Ranveer announced his film with Rohit Shetty. Apart from this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film will star him as a Gujarati businessman who fights for women's rights. The film was supposed to hit the screens in October 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, it has been postponed.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

