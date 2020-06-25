Ranveer Singh as Khilji in Padmaavat or as Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani: Which performance was stronger? COMMENT

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, both the films brought Ranveer Singh's acting range under the spotlight. Which one is your favourite? Vote and comment below.

Over the years, Bollywood films have given us some memorable villains to look back on and remember. However, in recent years, the one that stood out the most and exceptionally well at that has been with his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. The actor floored millions with his terrific performance as Khilji and stood out as opposed to and in the film. The character of Khilji was starkly in contrast to the one he played in Bajirao Mastani.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, both the film brought Ranveer's acting range under the spotlight. As Peshwa Bajirao, Ranveer put on display his vulnerability and helplessness in a restrained manner. Whereas, in Padmaavat, it was quite the opposite as he played the antagonist Khilji and a deranged one at that. Ranveer was lauded for both his performances.

Despite the film releasing almost three years apart, one of Ranveer's best performances lie in these films and the 2019 critically acclaimed Gully Boy. The actor has been on a roll since the last couple of years and has dished out one exciting role after another. If it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic this year, Ranveer was all set to take the big screen by storm with his act as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83. We cannot wait to see the actor back in theatres.

So, which is your favourite Ranveer Singh character? Khilji in Padmaavat or Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani? Vote and let us know in the comments below.

