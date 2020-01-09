Ranveer Singh to kick start a vital schedule of Jayeshbhai Jordaar in Gujarat; Deets Inside

Ranveer Singh has headed out for an extensive shooting schedule in the heartland of Gujarat. Read on to find out more.

is gearing up for his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar with debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The movie is touted to be a humorous entertainer and will be set in Gujarat, where he will take on the role of a Gujarati man in yet another firsts. The actor headed to Gujarat earlier in the day today for the second schedule of the film and joining him will be Arjun Reddy fame, and his heroine, Shalini Pandey.

“It is an extensive shooting schedule in the heartland of Gujarat. All details are being kept under wrap because crucial portions of the film are going to be shot in the state. Ranveer has a huge fan following in Gujarat as he has mesmerized them with his performances and there is an expectation that massive crowds will fill up shooting locations. The production team wants to shoot as smoothly as possible and are being light lipped about the venues. The film is set in Gujarat, so this schedule is extremely vital. The team will keep a low profile while shooting in the state. Ranveer and Shalini are both heading to Gujarat today," informs a source close to the film.

Just like the so many times earlier, Ranveer has witnessed a transformation for this one too, and shed many kilos, as has been seen in the first look. The actor has received a lot of praise for the first look that sees him stand ahead of a group of women he is protecting, but well, the movie is going to see him champion for a cause, for the cause of women empowerment.

Credits :Pinkvilla

