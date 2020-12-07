Ranveer Singh kicks off new week with monochrome selfie & his cool shades steal all the attention; Take a look

Actor Ranveer Singh has been on a spree of sharing cool selfies on his Instagram handle over the past week. Once again, the Gully Boy star dropped a cool photo and left his fans gushing over him.

is among the stars who have managed to leave an indelible imprint on people's hearts with their stellar performances on screen. The handsome Gully Boy actor impressed all with his act in films like Padmaavat, Simmba, Bajirao Mastani and more and garnered a huge fan following on social media. Often, Ranveer treats his social media fans with cool photos and leaves them in awe of his style too. And speaking of treats, the actor shared a cool photo to start a new week and left fans gushing.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a photo in which we could see him striking a cool pose as he flaunted his chilled out mood. In his photo, we can see him sporting a cool pair of shades with a tee and a chain. The Gully Boy star is never seen without his bling. However, this time, he was seen sans his studs. As he struck a cool pose for the camera, Ranveer's quirky shades drew all the attention. He also is seen sporting a cap with his casual look.

Over the past few days, the actor has been treating fans with cool car selfies and well, netizens have been loving it. Ranveer is all set to complete 10 years in showbiz on December 10. The handsome star made his debut in Band Baajaa Baaraat and there was no turning back post that. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films. Besides this, Ranveer also has a film with Rohit Shetty and 's Takht.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's selfie:

