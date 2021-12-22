Ranveer Singh is the king of hearts in this monochrome picture as he stuns in a suit and a hat; PICS

Ranveer Singh is quite busy these days as he is on a promotion spree for his film 83. The actor along with his wife Deepika Padukone who is also a part of this film is not leaving any stones unturned in this sports drama’s promotions. Ranveer keeps sharing a picture of his looks from the promotional event every day for his fans and followers. Even today the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him slaying in a hat and a suit.

In the pictures that Ranveer Singh shared today, he indeed looks like a king of hearts. He shared a couple of monochrome pictures, looking dapper in a suit. The first picture is a close-up of his face. He can be seen wearing black sunglasses, a black hat, a white shirt that he paired with a black coat. His diamond studs are also shining bright. The moment he shared these pictures, fans showered the comments section with a lot of fire and heart emojis. Sharing these pictures Ranveer posted black and white heart emojis.

Take a look:

The film is based on the iconic historic win of India winning the world cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama is all set to hit the theatres on December 24 of this month. Ranveer Singh also has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty.

Recently, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle to thank all the fans for their appreciation and support for the film.

