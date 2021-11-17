Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone, enjoys chai in hills & adores her on wedding anniversary trip; PICS

Bollywood's most adored couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surprised everyone on Wednesday morning by dropping unseen glimpses from their recent wedding anniversary trip to Uttarakhand. The gorgeous duo shared lovely photos from their trip to Almora, Uttarakhand and well, our hearts are melting. From enjoying chai in the hills to kissing Deepika Padukone, Ranveer seemed to have done everything that a doting husband would do to make the anniversary special.

Deepika also shared photos on her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into their love-filled escape from Mumbai to the hills on their special day. Sharing her photos, Deepika wrote, "All of my heart…" Ranveer chose to let the photos do all the talking and only used emojis to caption his post. The adorable photos showcase how Deepika and Ranveer enjoyed a trek in the hills, sat by the bonfire and soaked in the chilly air in the hills.

Take a look:

As soon as Ranveer and Deepika shared the adorable photos from their Uttarakhand anniversary trip, fans began showering them with love. A fan wrote, "Awwwww soooo cuteeeeee." Another one wrote, ".. you are so sweet ,so cute,so beautiful..god bless." The couple had headed out of Mumbai ahead of their wedding anniversary and a video of the two from Dehradun airport had confirmed that they would be celebrating their anniversary in Uttarakhand. Now, the cute photos of Deepika and Ranveer are going viral on social media.

It was on Tuesday evening that Deepika returned to Mumbai sans Ranveer. She was snapped at the airport without Ranveer as she returned to Mumbai after the love-filled escape to Uttarakhand. The couple's photos with fans in Almora went viral recently. A video of the two taking the chopper from Binsar also surfaced on the internet. In it, Ranveer was seen helping out his ladylove amid a sea of fans.

