Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone, reveals 'she drives me crazy' on way to Dubai for 83 promotions; PICS

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently on the way to Dubai to kick off 83 promotions. On Wednesday, they were snapped in stylish looks as they left from Mumbai airport. The two seemed to be in a great mood and well, indulged in some PDA at the airport while posing for paps. Ranveer kissed Deepika as paps encouraged and cheered for them at the airport gate. However, later, when Deepika and Ranveer boarded the flight, Ranveer continued to shower his ladylove with kisses.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ranveer dropped a selfie in which he is seen kissing Deepika on the cheek. In the photo, both of the stars could be seen sitting next to each other while heading for promotions. Ranveer is seen kissing Deepika and the Piku actress couldn't help but smile in the selfie. Sharing the photo, Ranveer put a heart sticker over it and a song in the background 'She drives me crazy.' In another selfie, Deepika and Ranveer posed with Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan as they all headed for film promotions.

Take a look:

This is not the first time, Deepika and Ranveer have engaged in PDA while heading out of the city. Previously too, on their social media posts, Deepika and Ranveer have expressed love for each other and won hearts. Recently, in a chat with Anupama Chopra, Deepika spoke about Ranveer's flamboyance and said, "I'm always trying to put a leash on him. He understands and I also have wrapped my head around. That just gives him a lot of joy and That's just who he is. I don't think I can and should change that inherent part of him. So he's having fun. It's fine."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two will be seen on the big screen together in 83. The film is backed by Deepika, Kabir Khan and stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. It is all set to release on December 24, 2021.

Also Read|Make way for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in their vogue avatars at Mumbai airport; PHOTOS