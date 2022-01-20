Ranveer Singh knew Deepika Padukone & Shakun Batra would make a ‘great film’ even before Gehraiyaan happened

Ever since Gehraiyaan was announced and the teaser of the film was released, fans could not keep their calm. Everything about this film is making fans jump with joy. Be it the ensemble cast that includes names like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi or the title track that has been on everyone’s mind ever since it came out, everything is winning hearts. Well, as promised, the trailer of the film was released today through a virtual press conference in the presence of the entire cast and crew.

Talking about the film Deepika Padukone who looked breathtakingly gorgeous today revealed that Ranveer Singh would often tell her that Shakun Batra and her would make a great film together. Elaborating further on this, DP said, “Shakun has been on my list. Ranveer would say Shakun and you would make a great film together. I met Shakun a few years ago, and we hit it off instantly. Deep down I knew we would make a film someday. It didn't feel like a director pitching an idea. It felt like a friend. The film has evolved from what it was when I first heard it. We had trust and faith in each other and that's why we could make such a brave film.”

To note, the film was earlier slated for a January 2022 release. Now, Gehraiyaan will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 11 February. The film also stars Dhariya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Shakun Batra has co-written the film with Sumit Roy, Ayesha DeVitre, and Yash Sahai. Batra is also serving as producer on Gehraiyaan alongside Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Backing the film are Batra's Jouska Films, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

