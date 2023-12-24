Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra-Shilpa Shetty pose for happy selfie in full ‘force’ at an event

A grand, star-studded event was held last night in honor of Mumbai Police. Several big Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Usha Uthup, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others graced the occasion. Several pictures and videos from the event have been ruling the internet. On the other hand, we caught our hands on inside pictures where Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shilpa Shetty are seen posing for a happy selfie.

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shilpa Shetty unite at an event

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram stories and shared an endearing selfie. In the picture shared, she can be seen beaming wide smiles with her Indian Police Force co-star Sidharth Malhotra and Kriti Sanon while Ranveer Singh captured the joyous moment.

While sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote, “In full “Force” for our Police Force tonight (accompanied by a police cop and flexing biceps emoji) #umag2023 #indianpoliceforce @ranveersingh @sidharthmalhotra @kritisanon”

Take a look:

In addition to this, Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel also took to her Instagram stories and shared a happy photo with her Humraaz co-star Bobby Deol and film producer Kuunal Goomer. “About last nite-// both my fav HUMRAAZ’s @iambobbydeol @kuunalgoomer,” she wrote alongside.

Take a look:



Stars on their professional front

Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty will be seen sharing screen space in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut project, Indian Police Force. The teaser of the upcoming action-thriller web series was dropped a few days back. The show will also star Vivek Oberoi in an important role along with Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar. The sharp looks of the lead trio in the teaser have already left fans excited about the project.

The highly anticipated web show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 24, 2024.

On the other hand, interestingly, Ranveer Singh is also part of Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe’s next installment Singham Again. The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and others.

Kriti Sanon has recently wrapped up the shoot of her forthcoming Do Patti, which will also be her production debut. Furthermore, she has a romantic film scheduled for the next year along with Shahid Kapoor.

