Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon to Vicky Kaushal: Celebs who transformed their bodies for a role

Several actors have drastically modified their physical appearance in order to perform certain roles. From drastic weight gain to shocking weight loss, Bollywood celebrities have always committed to their performance with some incredible body transformations. To make things look natural on the screen, actors undergo a major transformation and there are many examples where Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan, and many others have gone through intense physical transformation for their characters. 1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has impressed many with his transformation as Alaudin Khilji for Padmaavat. Thereafter, the actor went on to shed a lot of weight for Gully Boy. The actor, who made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, once in an interview with Indian Express, also revealed that since he was just coming off the shoot for Simmba, where he played the role of a cop, he had to lose most of his bulked-up muscle weight to look like Dev in 83, where he essayed the role of cricketer Kapil Dev.

2. Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon, who played the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi, was required to gain over 15 kgs in order to look like a pregnant woman. The Heropanti actress also said that she just had two months to gain 15 kgs and she could only lose it after completing the film. She was not allowed to work out for 3 months and said that she had kept Param Sundari for later so she can have the motivation to get back in shape. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock.

3. Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal made headlines with his look from Sardar Udham. His look just stunned his fans. Talking to Rolling Stone about his physical transformation, the actor said: "I had two months to drop 15 kilos for the 20-year-old and then 25 days to bring it all back up." The film was based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar and Vicky played the titular role.

4. Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar made her acting debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She played the role of an overweight girl. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress famously said that she had put on 27kgs for her debut film in 2015, and then she went off the radar, as she was busy shedding those extra pounds and getting back in shape for her second film in 2017. Back then, Bhumi also started 'Lose it like Bhumi' series on Instagram which gave an insight into her diet meals and helped her fans and followers adapt a healthier lifestyle.

5. Aamir Khan Aamir Khan surprised his fans when he gained weight and lost it for the role of a wrestler in Dangal. "For one part, I had to put on weight. So, I weighed 96 kgs with 38 percent body fat, and that I had to reduce to 9 percent body fat within five months. That was a huge task,” said the actor while releasing a video that showed his training and transformation for the role. He played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal. It also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead.