Ranveer Singh lands in legal trouble post nude photoshoot; Accused of ‘hurting women’s sentiments’

Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot has been the talk of the town ever since the pics have been shared online. As fans have been going gaga over Ranveer’s bare it all pics, it has also left everyone brimming with an opinion. And now, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is once again making the headlines as he has been accused of hurting women’s sentiments and a complaint has also been filed with the Mumbai police in this regard again Ranveer.