Ranveer Singh lauds Deepika Padukone's global achievements on the ramp: 'Baby, you make your own path as…'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone proved why they are the power couple last night when they took the ramp together for the first time at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. The star couple turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Fashion Show and managed to leave everyone in awe. But, it wasn't just Deepika and Ranveer's glamourous side that left everyone in awe. Ranveer's special speech for Deepika during their first ramp walk together also left fans and celebs in awe.

Ranveer says Deepika is the 'best thing' that happened to him

At the Mijwan Fashion Show last night, Ranveer and Deepika walked the ramp together and all eyes were on them. From planting a kiss on her cheek to indulging in PDA, Ranveer left no stone unturned to make it memorable for Deepika. He even praised Deepika's global achievements and called her the best thing that happened to him. In a video going viral on social media, Ranveer can be seen saying, "The best things to have ever happened to me. Baby, achieving things on a global stage that are unprecedented for an Indian artist, you make your own path as you. Through all of your achievements really just living a life of purpose, I find that hugely inspiring. I admire you, I love you, and you're really the best thing that ever, ever happened to me."

Deepika and Ranveer make debut on ramp together

At the 10th anniversary of Mijwan, Ranveer and Deepika decided to grace the ramp together. Previously, they had walked the ramp individually for Mijwan. But, this time, they came together for a special occasion. Deepika donned a gorgeous white lehenga with extravagant detailing while Ranveer rocked a black and white sherwani. The couple left everyone in awe of their PDA and confidence.

The event was attended by Ranveer's mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. During his walk, Ranveer and Deepika walked up to the former's mom and sister and hugged them. Ranveer even touched his mum and sister's feet during his individual walk. Celebs like Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and others were present to cheer for the couple's debut on the ramp.

Also Read|Mijwan Fashion Show 2022: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone as they walk the ramp as royal showstoppers