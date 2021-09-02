Ranveer Singh leaves Deepika Padukone confused about THIS on his latest post; Find Out

stunned all his fans and followers yesterday by posting a couple of his pictures and swept them off their feet. He looked dapper in a blue suit and as he smiled for the camera’s and we bet you would find it difficult to take your eyes off him. But one thing that has caught out attention more than the picture is Deepika Padukone’s comment below his picture.

Ranveer Singh yesterday had shared a series of pictures of him posing and looking handsome in a suit. He captioned these pictures with an emoji that was hard to understand. Well, even his wifey found it hard to understand what that emoji was hence she took to the comments section immediately to enquire about that. She wrote, “What is this emoji?” with a confused smiley. To this Ranveer Singh immediately replied, “clean”.

Take a look:

The Simmba actor nailed the suave look in a suit and left everyone in awe. His best friend Arjun Kapoor too was quick to comment on the picture as he called Ranveer ‘cleavage king’ and gave all a glimpse of their strong bond. Not just Ranveer, Manish Malhotra, Karishma Tanna and others were blown away by the '83 actor's handsome looks in the suited and booted photo.

Recently, Ranveer cheered for his wife Deepika Padukone as she bagged her second Hollywood film after Vin Diesel's Xander Cage flick. The actor commented on the post where Deepika announced her Hollywood film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in '83 with Deepika. It is based on the 1983 World Cup Winning team and Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev. Besides this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. The actor also has a cameo in Sooryavanshi. Ranveer also is gearing up to host a Bollywood quiz show on TV.

