Ranveer Singh leaves netizens stunned with his nude photoshoot; Fans say ‘just want to be like this guy’

Ranveer Singh always grabs all the limelight for his fashion game. The actor never fails to leave his fans stunned with his unique and funky choice of attires at events and parties. Well, the actor has yet again made it to the headlines last night but this time not for his choice of attire but for not wearing anything at all. Last night Ranveer literally broke the internet after a couple of his nude pictures from a photoshoot went viral. Well, netizens cannot stop commenting on the picture.

Twitter has been flooding with tweets of fans who are stunned after looking at Ranveer Singh’s picture. One of the fans wrote, “When Deepika gives all her clothes to laundry.” Another fan tweeted, “only #RanveerSingh can do it.” There were a couple of memes which will crack you up and we bet you wouldn’t be able to stop laughing. But we also came across a positive tweet. One of the fans wrote, “Just want to be like this guy, whether or not he does something, he is in trend.”

Check out the tweets:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.

