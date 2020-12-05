Ranveer Singh lights up the internet as he kicks off the weekend with cool car selfies and leaves fan swooning

Ranveer Singh took to social media to begin his Saturday on a cool note. The handsome Jayeshbhai Jordaar star left fans in awe of his recent car selfies.

Actor has kicked off the weekend by offering his fans a cool treat with his car selfies. Over the past few days, Ranveer has been sharing glimpses from his workout sessions and motivating his fans. Not just this, yesterday, Ranveer had shared a cool selfie as he had donned a string of pearls and seeing the same, his best friend was promoted to leave a sweet yet hilarious comment. And today, he began the weekend on a fun note as he dropped two car selfies.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer shared two photos that were clicked in his cars. In the first picture, we get to see the Gully Boy actor posing with the logo of his car, Aston Martin and also vibing to the Aston Martin theme song. Ranveer is seen sporting a green tee with a matching cap. Along with it, he is seen flaunting his studs a chain. In the other photo, we could see the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor clad in a scarf, a checkered red jacket, beige tee with red shades.

Not just this, one could see Ranveer flaunting his Gucci Bucket Hat and also jamming to the same song by Pap Chanel, Future. Well, surely Ranveer knows how to win over his fans and to lighten up their day.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer recently revealed in a live Instagram session that he is gearing up to see Jayeshbhai Jordaar's final edit. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is helmed by debutante director Divyang Thakkar and produced Yash Raj Films. Further, in the same session, he even shared that he will be completing 10 years in Bollywood on December 10 as his film, Band Baajaa Baaraat will turn 10. Besides Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer also has another film with Rohit Shetty.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh rocks string of pearls with studs in a selfie & evokes hilarious reaction from BFF Arjun Kapoor

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

Share your comment ×