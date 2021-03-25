Ranveer Singh lights up the internet with his exuberant smile in a candid monochrome PHOTO; Fans call him cute

Ranveer Singh’s million dollar smile will make your day. He will be next seen in a sports drama 83 which is based on the life of cricketer Kapil Dev

also known for his power-packed acting is commonly popular for his different fashion sense. His style has often been talk of the town and the actor is not even afraid of trying some offbeat style. But there is something about the actor which he excels more nicely and it is his million-dollar smile. He can make anyone fan of him when he smiles. And today also actor has shared a picture on his Instagram with his fans.

In the picture he is seen wearing a black sweater with a white collared shirt and not to miss is his smile. He is smiling his heart out and it is a sight to behold. The Padmaavat star, who is gearing up for the release of his sports drama '83, took the internet by storm when he shared the picture. Fans are also gushing over his picture and dropping comments. They have commented saying his smile is cute. Some has also written, “Hans mat paagle pyaar ho jayega.’

Yesterday, he had shared a series of pictures of his wife . The series of photos gave all fans a glimpse of how much Ranveer is smitten by Deepika as he could not take his eyes off her.

The couple has been waiting all last year for their film, '83 to release in theatres. The film's release last year had to be postponed owing to the COVID 19 shutdown. This year, the film is slated to release on June 4, 2021.

Ranveer Singh Instagram

