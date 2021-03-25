  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh lights up the internet with his exuberant smile in a candid monochrome PHOTO; Fans call him cute

Ranveer Singh’s million dollar smile will make your day. He will be next seen in a sports drama 83 which is based on the life of cricketer Kapil Dev
5000 reads Mumbai
Ranveer Singh lights up the internet with his exuberant smile in a candid monochrome PHOTO; Fans call him cute
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

 Ranveer Singh also known for his power-packed acting is commonly popular for his different fashion sense. His style has often been talk of the town and the actor is not even afraid of trying some offbeat style. But there is something about the actor which he excels more nicely and it is his million-dollar smile. He can make anyone fan of him when he smiles. And today also actor has shared a picture on his Instagram with his fans. 

In the picture he is seen wearing a black sweater with a white collared shirt and not to miss is his smile. He is smiling his heart out and it is a sight to behold. The Padmaavat star, who is gearing up for the release of his sports drama '83, took the internet by storm when he shared the picture. Fans are also gushing over his picture and dropping comments. They have commented saying his smile is cute. Some has also written,  “Hans mat paagle pyaar ho jayega.’

Yesterday, he had shared a series of pictures of his wife Deepika Padukone. The series of photos gave all fans a glimpse of how much Ranveer is smitten by Deepika as he could not take his eyes off her.    

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post here:

The couple has been waiting all last year for their film, '83 to release in theatres. The film's release last year had to be postponed owing to the COVID 19 shutdown. This year, the film is slated to release on June 4, 2021.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh cannot help but fall in love with wife Deepika Padukone as he's smitten by her; See Pics

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

You may like these
Deepika Padukone calls hubby Ranveer Singh 'too handsome' in their latest PICS and fans are loving their PDA
Ranveer Singh flaunts his rare and super expensive Yeezy Foam Runners; Can you guess its COST?
PHOTOS: From an Aston Martin to a bright yellow Lamborghini, check out Ranveer Singh's top 5 luxury cars
Ranveer Singh shells out cool vibes in a turtleneck tee with a cap & shades as he clicks a car selfie
Deepika Padukone asks 'how much mango is too much mango' as she enters summers in a stylish all green look
Bromance Alert: Arjun Kapoor’s latest PICS leave Ranveer Singh impressed; Latter says ‘Haaye Garmi’