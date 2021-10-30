Ranveer Singh lights up the internet with THESE monochrome pictures

He is the one who needs no introduction, yes, we are talking about none other than Ranveer Singh. B-Town celebs are constantly under pressure to put their A-game on when it comes to fashion, but Ranveer is known to do it effortlessly. Though the 83 actor has been quite busy with the shoot of his debut TV show and is also a part of Sooryavanshi promotions, he is making sure to treat his fans with pictures every now and then, and well, Saturday came with a special photo for his fans. Ranveer Singh shared monochrome pictures on his official social media handle.

“Khod daala pahaad, khol daala kua, Khel daala lala maine zindagi ka jua,” Ranveer wrote while sharing the photograph on his Instagram handle. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a sweatshirt with “Essential” written on it. The stunning pictures had his army of fans swooning over the actor. Fans reacted with lots of likes and love-filled comments to these pictures. One of the social media users wrote, “Looking handsome Ranveer sir”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set to be seen in a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. The film is all set to release on Diwali 2021. Besides this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar releasing next year. He also is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film is helmed by Karan Johar. Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus as well. This year, Ranveer's film 83 will be releasing on Christmas after a long wait.