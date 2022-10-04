Ranveer Singh lights up Dandiya celebrations in the city in striped red kurta and jeans; VIDEO

Ranveer Singh is one of the most adored and admired Bollywood actors who boasts of an illustrous film career spanning over a decade. His career includes films like Lootera, Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Simmba and more. Apart from his acting calibre that everyone is aware of, he is also one of the most sought after names in the field of branding and advertising. The Ram Leela actor made his presence felt at a local 'Dandiya' celebration where he interacted with his fans and admirers

Ranveer Singh is a ball of energy and lights up every event that he graces. Yesterday evening, Ranveer graced the 'Marathi Dandiya Mahotsava'. He looked very dashing in his striped red kurta and jeans. The actor greeted his fans who were present at the 'Dandiya' celebration. He also danced to his peppy dance numbers like 'Tattad Tattad'. The Simmba actor also offered his prayers to Maa Durga, after which he left the scene. He has made a number of public appearances lately and each appearance is letting him greet his fans and admirers.