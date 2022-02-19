Ranveer Singh lives his 'dream' as he plays at the NBA All-Star Game with Machine Gun Kelly; PICS & VIDEO

Just last week, Ranveer Singh had informed his fans in an Instagram live session that he and his friend Rohan will be heading to Cleveland to play the NBA All-Star Game with big names like Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, Jimmie Allen and more. And now, his 'dream' to be a part of an all-star event has finally come true. Photos of the 83 star joining all International stars at the game event in Cleveland have surfaced on the internet and are going viral.

Knowing Ranveer Singh and his love for fashion, fans were expecting to see him bring his A-game to the red carpet ahead of the game. Well, certainly the handsome star didn't disappoint as he stunned in a cool look ahead of the game. In the photos, Ranveer is seen clad in a yellow shirt with black pants and an oversized LV jacket. He accessorised his look with his cool sunglasses, a gold chain, snazzy green shoes and an LV duffle bag for his basketball game gear. Later, a video of Ranveer warming up before the game on the Court with Machine Gun Kelly was shared by a user on social media. Ranveer looked all pumped to live his dream at the NBA All-Star Game.

Have a look at the video HERE

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla yesterday, Ranveer had spoken up about being the second Indian representative at the NBA All Star Game. The actor had said that he has been following basketball since he was a kid and that it has helped him in his career. Ranveer had said, "It is an absolute honor to participate in NBA All-stars Celebrity Game and I am grateful for this opportunity, I look forward to living my dream."

Meanwhile, more photos and videos from the game are expected to go viral as the NBA event continues in Cleveland. Fans of Ranveer certainly are in for a treat.

